CRPF man found dead inside camp in Pulwama

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man posted in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district died on Tuesday in Srinagar, an official said.

The deceased CRPF man identified as Chander Shakher of 180 Bn CRPF posted at Tral was found unconscious in washroom at 180 battalion headquarters Tral, which falls under the jurisdiction of Police Station Tral, an official said.

He added that Shakher was shifted to a nearby hospital from where he was shifted to SMHS Srinagar, where he breathed his last.

He further added that the matter is being investigated.(KNO)

