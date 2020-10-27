BJP emerges on top with 15 seats in LAHDC polls

Congress secures 9 seats, AAP fails to open account

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged on the top securing 15 seats in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) polls on Monday.

According to the Leh electoral office, BJP has won 15 seats out of total 26. It had contested from all the seats and lost from 11 seats. The voters have sided with BJP’s stand against Congress who tried to woo voters on development and India-China standoff. This is despite the fact Muslim majority Kargil has demanded restoration of Article 370 and statehood.

Congress has bagged only nine seats, AAP failed to open its account while two independent candidates also emerged winners.

Both National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party stayed away from the polls. The BJP had a meeting with local leaders which resulted in assurance of protecting their interests.

About 94 candidates were in the fray in the polls. Besides BJP, Congress had fielded 26 candidates, AAP 19 candidates and 23 independents as well. A total of 65.7 percent voters cast their vote among the 89,789 registered electorates. There were more females who voted in the elections.

BJP’s Ghulam Mehdi, Kunzang Lotus, Tsering Angchuk, Rigzen Lundup, Tsering Sandup and Tashi Namgyal emerged victorious against independent candidate Ghulam Hussain, Stanzin Chotar, Tsewang Rigzin, Jigmet Stobgais, Rigzin Norboo and Namgyal Dorjey, respectively of Congress in constituencies Turtuk, Hundar, Diskit, Tegar, Panamik and Tangtse, respectively.

Thinles Nurboo, Karma Namdak, Stanzin Chosphel, Stanzin Chosfail, Lobzang Sherab , Morup Dorjey and Tashi Gyalson of BJP defeated Congress’s Skarma Zotpa, Gurmet Dorjey, Eshey Tsering, Tundup Gyatso, Jigmet Rabgais, Dorjey Gailson and Kunchok Norboo of Congress, respectively in constituencies Kungyam, Korzok, Martselang, Thiksay, Khaltsi, Lamayouru and Lingshet

Congress’s Sonam Thardos, Tsering Namgya, Tundup Nurbu, Tsering Norboo, Smanla Dorje Nurboo, Sonam Dorjey Lundup Dorjai and Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag defeated BJP’s Tsering Palden , P.Wangdan , Phunchok Dorjey , Dorji Angchok , Tsewang Nurbo, Tsering Wangchok , Phuntsog Stanzin and independent candidate Tsering Namgail in constituencies Igoo, Lower Leh, Phyang, Basgo, Saspol, Temisgam, Skurbuchan and Upper Leh.

BJP’s national general Secretary Ram Madhav applauded the workers for the victory and tweeted; “First major victory for BJP in UT Ladakh. BJP won 15 out of 26 seats in the Leh Autonomous District Council elections. Congrats team BJP, Ladakh UT.”

Similarly, BJP president JP Nadda tweeted: “BJP’s victory in Leh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh election is historic. BJP has won 15 out of 26 seats. I congratulate Shri @Jtnbjp and all karyakartas of @BJP Ladakh unit. Gratitude to the peole of Ladakh for their faith in BJP.”

