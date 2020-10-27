Army’s olive branch to militants: ‘Posing with guns, making videos won’t make you a militant’

Srinagar: General officer Commanding of army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lieutenant General B S Raju Tuesday reached out to the new militant recruits and said that “posing for a photograph with a gun and releasing a video won’t make them a militant and they can still come back and join their families”.

“I have a message for the newly recruited militants that posing for a photograph holding a gun in hands and releasing a video won’t make you a militant. You can still come back and join your families. There has been progress in this direction recently and we are hopeful of more on this front,” GoC Raju told a selected group of newsmen at 15 Corps headquarters in Srinagar on the occasion of Infantry Day.

He said that recently four cases of surrenders by militants came to fore adding “there are many such cases”. “We are ready to receive the gun-wielding youth back,” he said.

Raju said the situation has improved (in Kashmir) and “youth should cash it”.

“Young ones should focus on studies. Those who have completed must work on finding opportunities in entrepreneurship, others should try for government jobs or starting their own ventures.”

About Infantry Day, the GoC 15 Corps said that Infantry is an important name and soldiers from the Infantry Division have a potential to work with other agencies too like air-force and Navy. “Infantry is playing a great role in every battle. I want to put it on record that we are able to take any kind of task,” he said.(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print