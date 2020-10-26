X-ray machine at PHC Sheeri waits repairs, people suffer

BARAMULLA: Despite assurance from the officials, the X-ray machine at public health centre (PHC) Sheeri Baramulla yet not repaired, resulting in people off almost 25 villages of Narvaw and other are facing problems to carry this vital diagnostic procedure.

Local people of the area said that machine at the health centre developed some snag two months ago, and the administration decided to stop its services, because it needed repairs from the experts, however, two months passed the officials of the health centre and other responsible officers are not paying any attention towards it, resulting the patients from over 25 villages of Narvaw and some nearby Uri villages and other trauma patients suffering.

They said the patients are forced to go government medical college (GMC) Baramulla or to other private diagnostic centres at Baramulla town for an X-ray.

“The public health centre Sheeri is very close to Baramulla Uri road and large number of patients sometimes accident patients are shifting to this hospital for immediate medical attention, however, the doctors are shifting patients to GMC Baramulla because of this defunct x-ray machine, the doctors are too helpless, as they cannot judge the problems of patients, without this invvestigation” Shabir Ahmad a local told Kashmir Reader.

Earlier block medical officer (BMO) Sheeri Dr Sheikh Farooq told Kashmir Reader that he had already contacted experts and defunct machine will be repaired within three days, however over a week passed, the machine yet not repaired, resulting the patients who visits hospital are suffering.

BMO Dr Farooq also told that he has approached higher officials for a new digital machine, but locals said neither they received new machine nor the old one got repaired.

