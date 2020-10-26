The world beckons Srinagar girl who scores 800 out of 800 in three SAT subjects

SRINAGAR: Absaar Aejaz, a resident of Bemina in Srinagar, has attained the perfect score in three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics – of the Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT), scoring 800 marks out of the total 800 in each subject.

“I’ve secured perfect marks in all the three subjects. I’m too much overwhelmed by the score in such a prestigious exam. My hard work and relentless efforts have finally paid off,” the 18-year-old told Kashmir Reader.

Absaar is among a handful of students worldwide who’ve scored such marks in the three science subjects. Thousands of students from different countries appear in this exam, usually to make their way into the top institutions of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

“This was really a tough ask, to appear in all the three subjects in one go. A large number of questions are asked in each subject, and every question poses a different challenge. But, Alhamdullilah, I’ve been able to deal well with the questions,” Aejaz said.

Aejaz has done her schooling at Presentation Convent, and is currently studying in 12th standard at Govt Higher Secondary School Chanapora, in uptown Srinagar. She has also been a student of Rise Coaching Institute in Srinagar for the past few years.

The Scholastic Assessment Test, which she excelled in this October, is usually necessary for gaining admission in various undergraduate courses in top universities and colleges of certain countries. Without this test, no student is eligible for admission.

Aejaz told Kashmir Reader that long periods of lockdown and limited internet speed in Kashmir valley for the past more than a year acted as the biggest impediments in her preparation for the exam.

“The lockdown and internet blockade since last year in Kashmir hampered my studies. It became hard to obtain information and other study material online. The slow internet speed consumed my valuable time. I felt helpless,” she said.

Aejaz wants to pursue a career in Computer Science Engineering, and has a strong desire to study at the University of Chicago. She enjoys reading and keeps up to date with advances in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“I want to go for Computer Science Engineering after completing my Class 12th, for which the exams have now been announced. I’m interested in Astrophysics and Physics in general, besides engineering and mathematics. After graduating, I want to do academic research. The University of Chicago is what I’m aspiring for,” she said.

Aejaz credits her success to her family and friends, who supported her unconditionally through thick and thin. She is also all praise for her teachers at Rise Institute. Their guidance and support has resulted in her success, she says.

“I would have never come to know about this exam. It was at Rise Institute that I came to know about this exam, which opens up a whole world for a student. I’m extremely thankful for all the guidance and support that I’ve received from my teachers,” she said.

In a message to the rest of students, she said that students should never remain restricted to the few opportunities available for them in the limited space around them. Rather, they should do a lot of research and look for different opportunities available across the globe.

“There is a lack of awareness and opportunities among Kashmir students, due to the disturbed atmosphere in Kashmir valley. But this shouldn’t stop us from trying our luck and talent at various international platforms. Students should do a lot of research and look out for opportunities across the world. We should strive to make our place at the top institutions of the world,” she said.

Pertinently, the Delhi Public School in Srinagar had conducted the Scholastic Assessment Test in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time, this year in August. Hundreds of students from the valley had sat in the examination that was held at the school campus.

The Scholastic Assessment Test, earlier known as Scholastic Aptitude Test, is held by the “College Board” of different countries of the world for students seeking admissions to top institutions in western countries for undergraduate courses. The exam has been developed to evaluate the written, verbal and mathematical skills of candidates. The SAT scorecard determines the quality of institution that a student will get admission in.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print