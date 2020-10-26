Pattan Khaipora road in shambles for over a decade: Locals

BARAMULLA: The road link which connects several villages with highway near Hyderbeigh in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is in shambles from over a decade of neglect with authorities falling to repair it this year it.

Local people said that a 21 kilometers long road link from Hyderbeigh to Khaipora which connects several villages with Srinagar Muzafarabad highway is completely dilapidated and the concern authorities have been turning a blind eye towards it and have not taken any development works or resurfacing of the road in the area, resulting the population of thousands of people are facing hardships.

Muhammad Ashraf Khan president youth committee Dargam said that there are potholes on this road while at several places it surface can come out lose with the concerned agency is sleeping.

He said in 2018 the Roads and Buildings Department started some development works on the road but later the contractor stopped work due to non availability of funds

The residents of village Behrampora, Pattan collected the money from the locals as well as the cab drivers plying on the road and started filling the potholes on their own few days ago, locals said.

The people have to undergo a lot trouble and in case of any health emergency or maternity cases they suffer a lot.

“The narrow width of the road is also giving commuters a tough time. In 2018 the R&B started widening the road from Hyderbeigh to Tilgam but due to unknown reason they left work in midway” they added.

The locals said that the road not only connects local villages with highway the local tourists and other people who are visiting Gulmarg and Baba Reshi shrine are also use the road, however it’s condition is very bad, they too suffer.

