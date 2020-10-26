Militant killed in ongoing Tral gunfight’

Srinagar: A militant has been killed in an ongoing gunfight with government forces in Noorpora area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer said the identity of the slain militant is being ascertained.

The gunfight broke out Monday evening after a joint team of Police and army’s 42RR launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight. (KNO)

