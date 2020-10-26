Jammu, Srinagar Airports receive 30 domestic flights with 3,662 passengers aboard

JAMMU: On On day 153 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 30 domestic flights with 3,662 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.
A total of 1558 passengers aboard 11 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 19 domestic flights with about 2104 passengers aboard landed at Srinagar Airport today.
Pertinently, Jammu Airport Authorities have received a total of 1,426 domestic flights with 145,689 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 2,333 domestic flights with 3,14,073 passengers since 25th of May till date.
Till date the government has brought back about 3806 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.
After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.
The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.
