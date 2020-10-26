Ex-militant shot at in Pulwama succumbs after 10 days

Srinagar: Ten days after being shot at and critically injured by unknown gunmen in Pulwama, a former militant succumbed to wounds at a hospital here on Sunday.
The former militant, Tanveer Ahmad Sofi of Kakpora Pulwama, lost battle with life at SMHS hospital where he was admitted since October 15 when he was seriously injured in the attack, sources said.
They said police has already filed a case and further investigations are underway. (GNS)
Srinagar: Ten days after being shot at and critically injured by unknown gunmen in Pulwama, a former militant succumbed to wounds at a hospital here on Sunday.