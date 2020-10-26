CRPF man who shot himself, succumbs at Srinagar hospital

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who fired at himself with his service rifle on October 12 succumbed to his injuries late last night at SMHS hospital, Srinagar, officials said on Monday.

They said his condition deteriorated last night and he breathed his last.

The deceased belonged to D-Coy 141 battalion CRPF camp Shergari, Srinagar. Confirming the incident, a CRPF official said that an in house investigation has been started to find out the reason as to what forced the trooper to take the extreme step.(KNO)

