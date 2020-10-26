Applications invited under govt scheme to replace old buses with new

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has sought applications from the transport community for replacing buses which have crossed 15 years of age.

The vehicles will be phased out under the Jammu & Kashmir Transport Subsidy Scheme introduced by the government for buses aged over 15 years, an official notice said.

The notice, undersigned by J&K Transport Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, says that the transport department has introduced a scheme for phasing out old buses, and accordingly, applications are invited from owners of such buses (except Mini Buses/ Matadors) for purchase of new buses under the “Jammu & Kashmir Transport Subsidy Scheme”.

“The buses aged above 15 years shall be eligible for availing the subsidy. The existing vehicle should have cleared all government dues including token tax, passenger tax, fitness fee, permit fee, bank liability, etc,” the notice reads.

It further mentions that the vehicle should have a valid permit along with a valid insurance certificate. For availing of subsidy, the owner would be required to condemn the vehicle to scrap and after cancellation of the registration mark, he shall be allowed to avail the subsidy.

“The subsidy shall be provided to only those applicants who shall avail loans to raise capital for purchase of these buses,” the notice said.

