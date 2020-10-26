8 more deaths, 532 fresh cases

Srinagar: The number of deaths of Covid-19 infected persons reached 1,438 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with eight more fatalities reported in the evening. The number of persons detected with Covid-19 infection in the region crossed the 91k mark with 532 fresh cases reported.

According to officials, five casualties were reported from Kashmir division, among them one person from Budgam district, three from Barmulla district, and one from Pulwama district.

Three fatalities were reported from Jammu division. The deceased persons include one from Jammu district, one from Rajouri district, and one from Ramban district.

Of the 1,438 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 960 have been in Kashmir division and 478 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 344 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (141), Budgam (92), Pulwama (80), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (45), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (32).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 249 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (46), Doda (44), Kathua (30), Samba (25), Udhampur (28), Poonch (22), Ramban(13) Kishtwar (14), and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 532 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 32 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 7,565 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the new cases, 355 were reported from Kashmir and 177 from Jammu division.

As per officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 124, followed by Baramulla 80, Budgam 26, Ganderbal 7, Bandipora 19, Anantnag 14, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 36, Shopian 25, and Kulgam 5 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 113, followed by Kishtwar 12, Rajouri 6, Udhampur 5, Poonch 16, Samba 8, Doda 5 , Ramban 5, Kathua 6.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 18,655 total cases followed by Budgam with 5862, Baramulla 5619, Pulwama 4558, Kupwara 4286, Anantnag 4176, Bandipora 3976, Ganderbal 3427, Kulgam 2459, and Shopian 2171.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 16,905, followed by Rajouri 3172, Udhampur 2633, Doda 2609, Kathua 2382, Poonch 2209, Samba 2133, Ramban 1556, Kishtwar 1849, and Reasi 1224.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 7,565, which include 5207 in Kashmir and 2358 in Jammu.

The officials said that 639 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 376 from Kashmir and 263 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 82,858 which include 49,022 from Kashmir and 33,836 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 7,565 active cases, of which 5,207 are from Kashmir and 2,358 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print