4-yr-old boy drowns to death in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara

Anantnag: A four-year-old boy drowned to death on Monday evening in Panjpora area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials said that the boy identified as Muzamil Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Hassan Sheikh of Asthan Mohalla Panjpora accidently fell into a spring when he was riding his bicycle on the road.

Soon after the incident took place, the family and neighbors of the boy started a rescue operation and removed him to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead.

Medical Superintendent SDH Bijbhera Dr B S Tulla also confirmed the death of the minor boy. (KNO)

