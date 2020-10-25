MeT forecasts light snow in higher reaches today

Srinagar: The Meteorological department (MeT) on Saturday predicted light snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir today.
Director MeT Sonam Lotus said that the upper reaches of the valley will receive light snowfall at isolated places on Sunday. “However, there is no forecast of any major weather activity till November 3,” he said.
An official at the weather department said the active western disturbances are expected to hit the Valley on Saturday night and the main activity of the spell would be on Sunday afternoon onwards. It will lead to further dip in temperatures in the region.
Meanwhile, an advisory issued by traffic police for vehicular traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway said that the road will be through subject to fair weather and clearance of road. “Light Motor Vehicles will be allowed to ply from Jammu towards Srinagar on the highway on Sunday,” it added.