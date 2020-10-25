Hooligans assault our 2 leaders in Jammu: PDP

Srinagar: Hooligans on Saturday evening allegedly barged into the Jammu office of the People’s Democratic Party and physically assaulted two of its leaders there drawing condemnation by the party.
“@jkpdp attacked just now. Few right wingers barged inside and even physically assaulted me and @ParvezWaffa, ” Firdous Tak, PDP leader and ex-legislator tweeted.
The PDP’s official Twitter handle said the alleged attack “shows desperation of those claiming to be champions of democracy”.
“Such acts will further strengthen our resolve to fight for the larger interests of our people, ” it wrote while urging J&K Police to act against the “hooligans”.
Senior PDP leader, Naeem Akhter while expressing sympathy with the two fellow colleagues said the act was the consequence of “hate and intolerance injected into society”.
The alleged attack comes hours after PDP President, Mehbooba Mufti was chosen deputy of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and a day after Mehbooba said she won’t raise the tricolour until flag of the erstwhile J&K state was returned, a reference to its special status under article 370 and 35A.
