Farooq chief, Mehbooba deputy, J&K flag symbol of People’s Alliance

Gupkar Declaration is anti-BJP not anti-national: Farooq

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration on Saturday nominated National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah as the president, and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti as the vice-president of the amalgam of major regional parties of Jammu and Kashmir.

The newly-floated alliance also nominated CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami as the convener and incumbent parliamentarian of the National Conference Hasnain Masoodi as the coordinator of the alliance. People’s Conference President Sajad Gani Lone will be holding the position of spokesperson.

The signatories of the alliance, who met at Mehbooba Mufti’s residence for the first time, adopted the flag of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as its symbol.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Sajad Gani Lone announced the formal structure of the alliance which had come together to fight for the rights which have been “snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir” post abrogation of Article 370.

“Dr Farooq Abdullah has been choosen as the president, Mehbooba Mufti as the vice-president. Besides them, Mohd Yousuf Tarigami has been choosen as the convener and Hasnain Masoodi as the coordinator of the party”, Lone said, adding that he himself would be the spokesman of the party.

Lone said that the alliance has adopted the flag of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir as its symbol, which used to remain hoisted on the top of Civil Secretariat before the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of J&K state to a Union Territory.

“The best tribute that we can give is by adopting the symbol of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir that used to remain furled on the top of Secretariat,” Lone said.

Lone claimed that the alliance will come up with a document within one month to expose the lies which have been spread since the abrogation of Article 370 last year. He said that the “researched” document will be put before the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as of the entire country.

“There have been lies, confusion and misunderstandings spread in the past one year. It was said that Jammu and Kashmir was in dark- age before abrogation of Article 370, and there was too much corruption. The document will clear everything,” he said.

Lone said that the document, which will be compiled by MY Tarigami, Hasnain Masoodi, Sajad Gani Lone and Devendar Raina, will be a tribute to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are being slandered throughout the country.

He informed that the alliance will hold its next meeting in Jammu within two weeks. Following which, he said, a convention will be held on 17th of November, in Srinagar.

In a brief address to the press, Dr Farooq Abdullah criticised the centre-led BJP government, saying that the saffron party has always tried to destroy the federal structure of the country and divide the nation, which was demonstrated last year with the abrogation of Article 370.

“The BJP has tried to hurt and destroy the federal structure of country and divide the nation. This was clearly seen on Aug 5 last year. Our aim is that people of JK and Ladakh should get back their rights. This is where our battle lies,” he said.

Reacting to the comments of BJP over the formation of People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration, Farooq said that the propaganda of BJP against the alliance was false.

“I want to tell you that this is false propaganda by the BJP that the PAGD is anti-national. People’s Alliance of Gupkar Declaration is anti-BJP, undoubtedly, but it’s not anti-national,” Farooq said.

