6 more die of Covid, 577 more infected

Srinagar: The number of deaths of Covid-19 infected persons reached 1,430 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday with six more fatalities reported in the evening. The number of persons detected with Covid-19 infection in the region crossed the 91k mark with 577 fresh cases reported.

According to officials, three casualties were reported from Kashmir division, two from Srinagar and one from Anantnag district.

Three fatalities were reported from Jammu division. The deceased person include two from Jammu and one from Doda district.

Of the 1430 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 955 have been in Kashmir division and 475 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 344 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (138), Budgam (91), Pulwama (79), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (74) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (45), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (32).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 248 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (44), Kathua (30), Samba (25), Udhampur (28), Poonch (22), Ramban(12) Kishtwar (14) , and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 577 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 30 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 7,680 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Among them, 364 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 213 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single-day cases at 130, followed by Baramulla 47, Budgam 50, Ganderbal 12, Bandipora 24, Anantnag 27, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 45, Shopian 6, and Kulgam 11 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 116, followed by Kishtwar 13, Rajouri 7, Udhampur 8, Poonch 9, Samba 7, Doda 33 , Ramban 7, Kathua 8

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 18,531 total cases followed by Budgam with 5836, Baramulla 5539, Pulwama 4539, Kupwara 4250, Anantnag 4162, Bandipora 3957, Ganderbal 3420, Kulgam 2454, and Shopian 2146.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 16,792, followed by Rajouri 3166, Udhampur 2628, Doda 2604, Kathua 2376, Poonch 2193, Samba 2125, Ramban 1551, Kishtwar 1837, and Reasi 1223.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 7,680, which include 5233 in Kashmir and 2447 in Jammu.

The officials said that 733 infected patients have recovered and been discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 389 from Kashmir and 344 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached to 82219 which include 48646 from Kashmir, and 33573 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 21,53,529 test results available, a total of 7680 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7680 active cases, of which 5233 are from Kashmir and 2447 from Jammu.

