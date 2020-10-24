40 percent relaxation in syllabus

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced a 40 percent syllabus relaxation for the upcoming class 10 and 12 annual exams, ten percent more than the concession announced earlier.
The announcement was made by K K Sharma, advisor to the J&K Lieutenant Governor who hold the School Education portfolio on Twitter.
“BOSE increases relaxation by 40%, students to attempt 60% marks which will be raised to 100%. Done in interest of students, “ Sharma wrote on Twitter.
The announcement came shortly after the J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) notified the class 10 and 12 annual regular examination date sheets for this year.
Earlier this year, the then Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Hassan Samoon announced a 30 percent relaxation in the syllabus for the twin exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The announcement was followed by a JKBOSE notification which said that the students appearing in the exams need to attempt only 70 percent questions, which will be raised to 100 percent marks.
Now, following Sharma’s announcement over additional 10 percent relaxation, the board is expected to issue the notification in this regard.