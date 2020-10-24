12 more die in J&K

Srinagar: Twelve deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Friday taking the toll of victims to 1424, whereas 586 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 90K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, eight casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. The deceased include two each from Srinagar, Anantnag, Bandipora and one each from Ganderbal and Baramulla. Four fatalities were reported from Jammu division. The deceased person include three from Jammu and one from Udhampur.

So far 1424 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 952 in Kashmir, and 472 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 342 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (138), Budgam (91), Pulwama (79), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (73) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (45), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (32).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 246 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (43), Kathua (30), Samba (25), Udhampur (28), Poonch (22), Ramban(12) Kishtwar (14) , and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 586 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 21 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 7842 in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Among them, 380 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 206 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 154, followed by Baramulla 40, Budgam 41, Ganderbal 22, Bandipora 12, Anantnag 49, Pulwama 20, Kupwara 30, Shopian 1, and Kulgam 11 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 121, followed by Kishtwar 12, Rajouri 10, Udhampur 12, Poonch 9, Samba 7, Doda 14 , Ramban 8, Kathua 8

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 18401 total cases followed by Budgam with 5786, Baramulla 5492, Pulwama 4527, Kupwara 4205, Anantnag 4135, Bandipora 3933, Ganderbal 3408, Kulgam 2443, and Shopian 2140.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 16676, followed by Rajouri 3159, Udhampur 2620, Doda 2571, Kathua 2368, Poonch 2184, Samba 2118, Ramban 1544, Kishtwar 1824, and Reasi 1218.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 7842, which include 5261 in Kashmir and 2581 in Jammu.

The officials said that 684 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 336 from Kashmir and 348 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 81486 which include 48257 from Kashmir, and 33229 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 21,25,790 test results available, a total of 7842 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7842 active positive- cases, in which 5261 are from Kashmir, and 2581 from Jammu

