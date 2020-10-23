Two local militants surrender on family’s appeal in Sopore

Baramulla: Two local militants associated with Al-Badr outfit surrendered before government forces comprising army, CRPF and police in Sopore on Thursday afternoon.

Police sources said that on specific information of presence of some militants, a search operation was jointly launched by the army’s 22 RR, paramilitary CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. The forces cordoned off a suspected area in Tujar Sharif village and challenged the militants.

Family members of the militants were called by the police and they appealed to their wards to surrender. The sources said that when the family members called on them to surrender, both the militants laid down their weapons.

Both the surrendered militants are locals and they had joined militant ranks recently.

Police in a statement said that the two militants were spotted hiding in a residential house. They turned out to be locals and newly recruited Al-Badr militants who had joined the outfit on 23rd September. Their photos had been circulated on social media showing them holding grenades.

“Before any engagement, their family members were brought in on the spot to persuade the militants to surrender. In the long run the militants were persuaded by the collective efforts of security forces and their family members, who responded and surrendered before the security forces along with incriminating materials,” the police statement said.

The police identified the militants as Abid Ahmad War, son of Mushtaq Ahmad War, and Mehraj-ud-din War, son of Farooq Ahmad War, both residents of Wadoora Sopore.

“In this regard a case FIR number 74/2020 under Section 7/25 Arms Act registered in police station Bomia and investigation has been started,” the police said.

