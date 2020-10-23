Prof Mushtaq is acting VC SKUAST

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday appointed Prof Mushtaq Ahmad, Director Extension at SKUAST Kashmir as the varsity’s acting Vice Chancellor in place of Dr Nazeer Ahmad, the retiring VC.
A letter by Krishan Lal, Additional Secretary at the J&K Lieutenant Governor’s secretariat to Registrar SKUAST-K informed the varsity administration that Dr Mushtaq shall perform the routine duties of VC.
It said the selection process for the new incumbent for which a selection committee has already been set up will take time.