Driver, conductor of tanker killed in accident on Mughal road

Poonch: The driver and conductor of a tanker were killed in an accident on Mughal Road, which connects Kashmir valley with Poonch, on Friday, officials said.

They said that the tanker (JK02CH 2595) was on way to Jammu from Kashmir Valley when it met with an accident at Poshana on the Mughal road.

The driver has been identified as Tarvinder Singh of Jammu and conductor as Mangal Singh of Doda.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Surankote Choudhary Abdul Khaliq confirmed that the duo was killed in the accident.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in connection with the accident, he added. (GNS)

