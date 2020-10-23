Covid tally crosses 90,000 with 584 new cases

Srinagar: Ten deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Thursday taking the toll of victims to 1412, whereas 584 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to 90166 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, six casualties were reported from Kashmir. The deceased persons include three from Srinagar, one each from Budgam, Bandipora and Ganderbal.

Four fatalities were reported from the Jammu division. The deceased include three from Jammu and one from Doda.

So far 1412 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 944 in Kashmir, and 468 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 340 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (137), Budgam (91), Pulwama (79), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (71) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (43), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (31).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 243 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (43), Kathua (30), Samba (25), Udhampur (27), Poonch (22), Ramban(12) Kishtwar (14) , and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 584fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 23 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 7952 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Among them, 392 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 192 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 127, followed by Baramulla 104, Budgam 19, Ganderbal 27, Bandipora 9, Anantnag 27, Pulwama 30, Kupwara 40, Shopian 2, and Kulgam 7 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 103, followed by Kishtwar 22, Rajouri 3, Udhampur 12, Poonch 5, Samba 13, Doda 15 , Ramban 3, Kathua 12

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 18247 total cases followed by Budgam with 5745, Baramulla 5452, Pulwama 4507, Kupwara 4175, Anantnag 4086, Bandipora 3921, Ganderbal 3386, Kulgam 2432, and Shopian 2139.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 16555, followed by Rajouri 3149, Udhampur 2608, Doda 2557, Kathua 2360, Poonch 2175, Samba 2111, Ramban 1536, Kishtwar 1812, and Reasi 1213.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 7952, which include 5225 in Kashmir and 2727 in Jammu.

The officials said that 710 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 311 from Kashmir and 399 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 80802 which include 47921 from Kashmir, and 32881 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 21,00,760 test results available, a total of 7952 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 7952 active positive- cases, in which 5225 are from Kashmir, and 2727 from Jammu.

