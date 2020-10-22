Press Club of India condemns sealing of KT’s Srinagar Bureau office

Srinagar: The Press Club of India on Thursday condemned the sealing if Kashmir Times Srinagar Bureau office and raiding its editor’s government accommodation in Jammu.

A PCI statement issued in this regard said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration “has continued with its calculated and sustained attacks on the media in the UT, and its efforts to

efface the cause of press freedom, without which any claims to democracy become dubious”.

The PCI said that sealing the KT’s Srinagar Bureau office “reeks of pettiness and vindictiveness”.

“Not long ago, the administration first “raided” and

then seized the residence of Ms Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of the newspaper, along

with all belongings, _ the council said.

It said that Kashmir Times and Ms Bhasin “personally have attracted the ire of the authorities because she

showed the gumption to challenge in the Supreme Court the circumstances- in particular closure

of the internet and curfews, both of which made journalism impossible- that flowed from the

deeply troubling decision taken by the Government of India on August 5 last year”.

“The actions of the militaristic regime in both instances are dictatorial, unconstitutional, without

due process. These give the impression to a neutral observer that the very idea of the rule of law

has fled JK since 5 August, 2019, when the constitutional autonomy was taken away-again

without due process, ” alleged the PCI.

It said the day the top court was moved with a view to defending press freedoms, “the UT

administration withdrew all government advertising to Kashmir Times”.

The message could not

be more clear- that it was necessary to back the government’s actions in order to qualify to

receive government advertisements, ” the press council said.

It said that “it was clear that a poodle press is the only form of media the

government was willing to tolerate”.

As per the PCI, ” Intimidation is writ large on the government actions in relation to Kashmir Times and its editor” adding that KT was a “major institution in J&K that practised objective journalism instead of cosying up to

the government”.

“This made it an eyesore to the authorities who have built a track record of

routinely harassing, intimidating, and interrogating journalists, ” the council said.

It further said the “actions of the regime have made India a laughing stock among democratic nations and an

object of mockery in dictatorial dispensations, including in our neighborhood”.

“This is to be deeply

regretted.

We demand that the authorities end their show of small- mindedness immediately, and restore

the earlier status of the Srinagar office of Kashmir Times”.

The council also demanded the same for Ms Bhasin’s residence.

“In case the government is intent on pressing

on with vendetta, let it resume its ignominious battle with responsible journalists with due

process, else retreat, ” it said.

The Press Club of India further demanded that the government directives in the functioning of the

media in J&K since it was reduced in status and made a UT, be withdrawn saying it will be “in the

interest of the government’s credibility”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print