Khawaja-Digar prayers draw thousands to Naqshband Sahib (RA) shrine

Srinagar: Thousands of devotees offered traditional Khawaja-Digar at Naqshband Sahib (RA) shrine in Srinagar’s downtown on Wednesday.
The annual congregational prayer known as Khawaja Digar at Hazrat Khawaja Syed Baha- ud-Din Naqshbandi (RA) shrine located at Khawaja Bazar in the city draws thousands of devotees from across Kashmir.
Khawaja Digar is offered on 3 Rabi-ul-Awal every year according to the Islamic month, marking the commemoration of the annual Urs at the revered shrine. The practice of observing congregational Khwaja Digar has been going on since the last over 40 decades in the Valley.
Despite pandemic, thousands of devotees thronged the revered shrine on Wednesday to offer congregational prayers. The devotees in large numbers comprised men, women and children.
On the annual Urs, special prayers of Khatmat-ul-Moazammat are held every year for twelve days from the 21st of Safar to 3rd of Rabi ul Awal at the shrine in the memory of the Sufi-saint. The
Last year, the annual Khwaja Digar was not observed due to the restrictions imposed by the government following the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of state to two union territories.
Srinagar: Thousands of devotees offered traditional Khawaja-Digar at Naqshband Sahib (RA) shrine in Srinagar’s downtown on Wednesday.