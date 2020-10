Anantnag: A man was on Wednesday found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ranipora village of Shangus in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials said that the locals spotted the body of a man identified as Muhammad Yaseen Kiyani, son of Barkatullah of Rakhi Brah lying on the ground and immediately informed the police.

Police has registered a case and initiated investigations in this regard, an official said. (KNO)

