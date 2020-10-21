‘Don’t touch innocents, don’t leave culprits’: LG Sinha tells J&K Police

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha Wednesday, said the message of police “should be clear that ‘don’t touch the innocents and don’t leave the culprits'”.

Addressing the police commemoration day at Zewan, the LG said that police is doing a “commendable job especillay on the anti-miltancy front”.

“If people sleep at ease, it is because of the police force who work tirelessly to protect the J&K UT from the evil forces and militants who are supported by our neighbour,” Sinha said.

He said the mesage from the police “should be clear and loud that “Begunah ko mat chedo, gunahgaar ko mat chodo (don’t touch the innocents and dont leave the culprits).”

He said the police and administration is committed to resolve the issues confronted by the policemen and the families of cops killed in the line of duty. (KNO)

