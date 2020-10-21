Conductor killed, driver injured as truck rolls down gorge on Srinagar-Leh highway

Zojila : A truck conductor was killed and driver seriously injured after the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into deep gorge at Zojila pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday morning, officials said.
Official said that the accident took place near Bajri Nallah Zojilla Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway with the truck bearing registration number JK03B-4773 on its way to Srinagar from Kargil rolled down about 500 feet deep gorge resulting into on spot death of its cconductor identified as Waheed Ahmad a resident of Kalmullah Ganderbal
As per an official, a rescue operation was immediately launched by J&K police who rescued the driver in injured condition.
The driver was rushed to PHC Sonamarg from where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment