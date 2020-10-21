Conductor killed, driver injured as truck rolls down gorge on Srinagar-Leh highway

Zojila : A truck conductor was killed and driver seriously injured after the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into deep gorge at Zojila pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Official said that the accident took place near Bajri Nallah Zojilla Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway with the truck bearing registration number JK03B-4773 on its way to Srinagar from Kargil rolled down about 500 feet deep gorge resulting into on spot death of its cconductor identified as Waheed Ahmad a resident of Kalmullah Ganderbal

As per an official, a rescue operation was immediately launched by J&K police who rescued the driver in injured condition.

The driver was rushed to PHC Sonamarg from where doctors referred him to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print