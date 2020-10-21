9 deaths, 589 fresh cases

Srinagar: Nine deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Tuesday taking the toll of victims to 1397, whereas 589 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 81K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, six casualties were reported from Kashmir Valley. The deceased persons include two from Srinagar, one each from Pulwama, Baramulla, Kulgam and Shopian

Three fatalities were reported from the Jammu division. They include two from Jammu and one from Udhampur.

So far 1397 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 934 in Kashmir, and 463 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 335 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (136), Budgam (90), Pulwama (78), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (71) Kulgam (46), Bandipora (42), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 239 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (42), Kathua (30), Samba (25), Udhampur (27), Poonch (22), Ramban(12) Kishtwar (14) , and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 589 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 50 travellers, the overall tally reached to 81,24 in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Among them, 348 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 241 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 136, followed by Baramulla 32, Budgam 34, Ganderbal 21, Bandipora 32, Anantnag 39, Pulwama 30, Kupwara 4, Shopian 8, and Kulgam 12 .

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 118, followed by Kishtwar 25, Rajouri 10, Udhampur 10, Poonch 13, Samba 7, Doda 25 , Ramban 11, Kathua 9 and Reasi 13.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 17944 total cases followed by Budgam with 5697, Baramulla 5285, Pulwama 4463, Kupwara 4098, Anantnag 4038, Bandipora 3897, Ganderbal 3341, Kulgam 2409, and Shopian 2130.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 16340, followed by Rajouri 3132, Udhampur 2582, Doda 2527, Kathua 2342, Poonch 2161, Samba 2086, Ramban 1525, Kishtwar 1752, and Reasi 1209.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 8124, which include 5046 in Kashmir and 3078 in Jammu.

The officials said that 770 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 421 from Kashmir and 349 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 79437 which include 47322 from Kashmir, and 32115 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 19, 56, 673 tests results available, a total of 8124 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 8124 active positive- cases, in which 5046 are from Kashmir, and 3078 from Jammu.

