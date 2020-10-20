Second militant killed in Pulwama gunfight: Police

Srinagar: A second unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.
The gunfight raged Tuesday afternoon at Hakripora, Kakapora area of Pulwama. Kashmir Zone Police tweeted that two unidentified militants had been killed in the gunfight adding that searches were going on at the gunfight site.
Srinagar: A second unidentified militant has been killed in the gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.