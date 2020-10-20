Sarpanch booked for alleged misuse of revenue official’s stamp in Rajouri

Rajouri: The Jammu and Kashmir police have booked a sarpanch and a few others for allegedly misusing a stamp of a revenue official in Rajouri district of Jammu division.

An official saod that a case was registered against a Sarpanch and few others for alleged misuse of stamp of a revenue official of the rank of a patwari.

He said that the matter came to light before tehsildar Khawas that Sarpanch from Odharni panchayat of prepared a fake stamp of patwari for patwar Halqa Kot Charwal and allegedly prepared some revenue documents to press for sanction of some cases under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

“The matter was taken up with police authorities after which a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Dharamsal police station while the matter is being further investigated,” he said.

A case under section 420 and others under IPC has been registered against the sarpanch and another person. (KNO)

