Militants kill police officer in Anantnag

Anantnag: A police officer was shot at and killed by militants on Monday evening outside his house in Kanelwan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The slain has been identified as 50-year-old Muhammad Ashraf Bhat son of Muhammad Ramzan Bhat of Sondpora village near Kanelwan in Anantnag district. An inspector, Bhat was serving at the Commando Training Centre (CTC) in Lethpora area of Pulwama district.

“He is survived by three children and his wife. His parents and three other brothers also live in the same village,” a police source said.

The incident took place at around 6:30 pm on Monday. “He was shot at while he was walking towards his home by militants. He was shot at multiple times,” a senior police official from the area said.

Bhat was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following the incident a cache of government forces reached the area and launched a manhunt to try and nab the attackers, ‘who had managed to escape by then’.

“An FIR has been lodged and investigation has been taken up into the matter,” the police official said.

Searches, meanwhile, continued in the area while this report was being filed.

