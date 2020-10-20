Gunfight erupts in Shopian, one militant killed

Shopian: A militant was killed in an ongoing encounter at Melhura village of Shopian on Monday.
Local sources said that firefight is underway in an isolated place surrounded by willow and poplar trees.
Police sources said that a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of government forces including 55 Rashtriya Rifles of army, Police and CRPF after intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
They said that the search party was fired up by the hiding militants which ensued into an encounter.
A police spokesperson in a statement said that one militant has been killed while the operation is underway.
Early this year two encounters took place in Melhura village in which five militants including top AGH commander, Burhan Koka, were killed.
The village is situated some 25 kilometers away from the district headquarter of Shopian.
Today’s encounter is the second since October 14 when two militants were killed in a brief gunfight at Chakoora village of the district.
Meanwhile soon after the encounter broke out, mobile Internet (2G) services were barred in the area.
Shopian: A militant was killed in an ongoing encounter at Melhura village of Shopian on Monday.