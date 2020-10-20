Crafts Mela in Srinagar deserted, desolate this year

Srinagar: Under the “Vocal for Local” campaign inspired by Prime Minister Modi, the Jammu and Kashmir government organised the 15-day “Crafts Mela” this year at Numaish Gah (Kashmir Haat) in Srinagar city from October 13. It was meant to provide direct marketing support to artisans and weavers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Crafts Mela, though, has failed to attract customers, leaving artisans as disappointed as shocked at the poor sales.

The craft-sellers who set up their stalls here rue the absence of both local customers and tourists who in previous years turned up in good numbers.

The Crafts Mela is the first initiative of the government to help the distressed craftsmen of Jammu and Kashmir who have been severely hit by two long and consecutive lockdowns since August last year, firstly due to the abrogation of Article 370 and then due to Covid-19.

The artisans and weavers community had failed to export their handicrafts and handloom products to other parts of the country due to the restrictions for the past more than a year, leaving them without any income.

To help them make some earning, the government invited artisans and weavers of Jammu and Kashmir to put up their stalls at the Mela without any rental charges, while offering free entry to visitors. But the Covid-19 situation, coupled with absence of tourists in Kashmir and economic losses suffered by most Kashmiris since August last year, has left the crarftsmen and women without any major sales.

Scores of artisans and weavers at the Crafts Mela told Kashmir Reader that Covid-19 has dashed their hopes and expectations, adding to their losses suffered since August last year. They said that at the Crafts Mela this year there have been days when they have not earned even a penny.

“The sales have gone drastically down. We don’t see any rush of customers, no one is interested in buying our items,” said Suhaib Munshi, a craftsman who has set up his stall at the mela.

Tanveera Jan, a sales girl who works under the J&K Handloom and Kashmir Arts Emporium, told Kashmir Reader that she has not witnessed such poor response ever. She added that sellers have failed to sell even a single product at times during the entire day.

“In the last two days I haven’t sold any product. For the last six days I have done sales of about a hundred rupees only. This is shocking, and worrisome. The craft-weaving community is in dire straits,” Tanveera said.

Another crafts seller, Masrat Ara, lamented that there has been almost 95% decline in sales of handicrafts and handloom products this year, as compared to previous years.

Umar Ahmad, a crafts seller at the Kashmir Haat, said, “We continue to bleed economically for livelihood since last over one year. The government has organised a mela but it has failed to provide us any sort of relief. People are not interested in buying products here due to their own financial problems.”

“The sales are extremely low this year, as compared to previous years. We expected a good response during this Mela but our expectations have been dashed over the last six days. There is hardly any response from customers, sales have plummeted by over 90%. We just hope that customers turn up here in the next few days so that we can at least heave a sigh of relief,” said a group of craftsmen selling their products at the mela.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print