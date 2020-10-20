9 Covid deaths, 427 new cases in JK

Srinagar: Nine deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the toll of victims to 1388, whereas 427 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 83K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, six casualties were reported from Kashmir Valley. The deceased persons include one each from Srinagar, Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and two from Kulgam.

Three fatalities were reported from Jammu division. They include one each from Udhampur, Samba and Ramban.

So far 1388 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 928 in Kashmir, and 460 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 333 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (135), Budgam (90), Pulwama (77), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (71) Kulgam (47), Bandipora (42), Shopian (35), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 237 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (42), Kathua (30), Samba (25), Udhampur (26), Poonch (22), Ramban(12) Kishtwar (14) , and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 427 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 21 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 83,14 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Among them, 252 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 169 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 112, followed by Baramulla 38, Budgam 16, Ganderbal 4, Bandipora 19, Anantnag 26, Pulwama 19, Kupwara 18, Shopian 4, and Kulgam 2 and 2 in Shopian.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 116, followed by Kishtwar 7, Rajouri 2, Udhampur 11, Poonch 9, Samba 12, Doda zero , Ramban 4, Kathua 5 and Reasi 3.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 1777total cases followed by Budgam with 5663, Baramulla 5253, Pulwama 4433, Kupwara 4094, Anantnag 3999, Bandipora 3865, Ganderbal 3819, Kulgam 2397, and Shopian 2122.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 16222, followed by Rajouri 3122, Udhampur 2572, Doda 2502, Kathua 2333, Poonch 2148, Samba 2079, Ramban 1514, Kishtwar 1727, and Reasi 1196.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 8314, which include 5125 in Kashmir and 3189 in Jammu.

The officials said that 781 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 364 from Kashmir and 417 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 78669 which include 46901 from Kashmir, and 31766 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 19, 34, 925 tests results available, a total of 8314 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 8314 active positive- cases, in which 5125 are from Kashmir, and 3189 from Jammu

