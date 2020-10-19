Two LeT associates held along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir village: Police

Srinagar: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba associates were arrested in Chandooda village of Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Barmulla district last evening, officials said on Monday.

The duo was apprehended by a joint team of Army’s 52 RR and police in the north Kashmir village as per officials.

Arms and ammunition including ne UBGL grenade and 82 AK rounds has also been recovered from their possession as per officials. A case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been taken up. (KNO)

