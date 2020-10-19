CRPF ASI, civilian injured in Tral grenade attack

CRPF ASI, civilian injured in Tral grenade attack

Anantnag: A civilian and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the CRPF were injured in a grenade explosion on Sunday in Tral town of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Police identified the civilian as Mehraj-ud-Din Sheikh and ASI Asim Ali of 180 Bn of CRPF. “He received some minor splinter injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital and is stable after treatment,” a senior police official from the area said.
The incident took place at about 11:30 AM in main town Tral. “Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF party and it left one of them injured in the explosion,” the official said.
Following the attack, a manhunt was launched in the area to try and nab the attackers, who had managed to flee after hurling the grenade.

