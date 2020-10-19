7 Covid fatalities, 578 new cases

Srinagar: Seven deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Sunday taking the toll of victims to 1379, whereas 578 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 86K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, four casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. One deceased person was from Srinagar and three from Jammu division. They include one each from Jammu,Doda and Kathua

So far 1379 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 922 in Kashmir, and 457 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 332 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (135), Budgam (90), Pulwama (76), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (70) Kulgam (43), Bandipora (42), Shopian (33), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 237 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (42), Kathua (30), Samba (24), Udhampur (25), Poonch (22), Ramban(11) Kishtwar (14) , and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 578 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 18 travellers, the overall tally has reached 86,77 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Among them, 385 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 193 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 167, followed by Baramulla 52, Budgam 33, Ganderbal 14, Bandipora 15, Anantnag 49, Pulwama 16, Bandipora 15, Kupwara 31, Shopian zero, and Kulgam 7.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 118, followed by Kishtwar 22, Rajouri 9, Udhampur zero, Poonch 14, Samba 6, Doda 12, Ramban 6, Kathua 2 and Reasi 3.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 17697 total cases followed by Budgam with 5647, Baramulla 5215, Pulwama 4414, Kupwara 4076, Anantnag 3973, Bandipora 3846, Ganderbal 3846, Kulgam 3315, and Shopian 2395.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 16106, followed by Rajouri 3120, Udhampur 2561, Doda 2502, Kathua 2328, Poonch 2139, Samba 2067, Ramban 1510, Kishtwar 1720, and Reasi 1193.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 8677, which include 5237 in Kashmir and 3440 in Jammu.

The officials said that 598 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 310 from Kashmir and 288 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 77886, which include 46537 from Kashmir, and 31349 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 19, 16, 171 tests results available, a total of 86, 77 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 8677 active positive- cases, in which 5237 are from Kashmir, and 3440 from Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print