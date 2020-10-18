Farooq, Omar congratulate NEET qualifiers

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday congratulated the successful National eligibility –cum-entrance test (NEET ) qualifiers from Jammu and Kashmir.
While congratulating the successful students of NEET examination, Party President said there is no substitute to hard work and that perseverance and hard work are the key to success. “I congratulate all the successful students who have passed the NEET. I extend my best wishes to them for their future endeavors. The parents and teachers of the successful students equally deserve our appreciation for their support and guidance to the students,” he said.
