CCAK congratulates students for bringing laurels to Kashmir

Srinagar: Coaching Centres Association of Kashmir (CCAK) on Saturday congratulated the students who qualified NEET 2020 examination with flying colours despite living through one of the toughest times of their lives.

The Association said that it is a proud day for all of us as our students have conquered NEET with a top class merit. “The last one year has undoubtedly been very difficult for the entire population and our children were worst affected. Confined to their homes without phones, internet, access to the outside world and other difficulties, one would have thought that they would be broken but they fought back with their merit. Like a true champion they didn’t accept defeat even under challenging circumstances and achieved such success,” said Er Mohammed Shahid Dar, Vice Chairman CCAK. “This shows that our students are second to none and nothing can beat their talent.”

The Association said that it was the collective effort of parents, teachers and students who made this achievement possible. “For the first time our students have achieved seats at higher cut offs which places them in the top section of meritorious students at national level,” said Er Shahid.

The Association said that at a time when outside schools would provide even more than 200 days of education per year, Kashmiri students had to contend even with less than 100 days of education here. “At this juncture, private tuitions and Coaching Centres did a tremendous job in preparing the students for the prestigious exam. Some coaching centres even took the students outside the valley. In Kashmir it was these teachers of coaching centres who taught, guided and counselled students at every level and ultimately their hard work paid off,” said Shahid. “Also we cannot forget the dedication of parents who strived hard to get their wards best education. And lastly it was the hard work of students which made this glorious day happen.”

The Association said that it will soon organise a mega function wherein all the successful candidates will be felicitated. “This is a proud moment for Kashmir. Despite our losses we feel that there is a hope in the shape of our students who continue to shine in every field of life,” said Er Shahid.

The Association called on the students who couldn’t crack the NEET not to get disheartened as there is always a second chance and there are plenty of other opportunities to explore.

