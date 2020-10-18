610 more test positive

Srinagar: Six deaths were recorded due to Covid-19 on Saturday taking the toll of victims to 1372, whereas 610 fresh cases have taken the Covid tally to over 87K mark in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, two casualties were reported from Kashmir valley. The deceased persons were from Srinagar

and four fatalities were reported from Jammu division. They include three from Kishtwar and one from Doda

So far 1372 deaths have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir including 918 in Kashmir, and 454 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 328 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (135), Budgam (90), Pulwama (76), Kupwara(71) Anantnag (70) Kulgam (43), Bandipora (42), Shopian (33), and the lowest in Ganderbal (30).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 236 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (45), Doda (41), Kathua (29), Samba (24), Udhampur (25), Poonch (22), Ramban(11) Kishtwar (14) , and the lowest in Reasi (7).

With 610 fresh Covid-19 cases, which include 28 travellers, the overall tally has reached to 87, 364 in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Among them, 363 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, while 247 were reported from Jammu division.

As per the officials, Srinagar reported single- day cases at 124, followed by Baramulla 58, Budgam 32, Ganderbal 24, Bandipora 36, Anantnag 19, Pulwama 28, Bandipora 36, Kupwara 25, Shopian 6, and Kulgam 6.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single- day cases at 116, followed by Kishtwar 38, Rajouri 16, Udhampur 10, Poonch 9, Samba 8, Doda 17, Ramban 19, Kathua 8 and Reasi 4.

In Kashmir valley, Srinagar tops the table with 17530 total cases followed by Budgam with 5614, Baramulla 5163, Pulwama 4398, Kupwara 4044, Anantnag 3924, Bandipora 3831, Ganderbal 3301, Kulgam 2388, and Shopian 2118.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has recorded highest number of total cases at 15987, followed by Rajouri 3111, Udhampur 2561, Doda 2490, Kathua 2326, Poonch 2125, Samba 2061, Ramban 1504, Kishtwar 1698, and Reasi 1190.

With the new cases, the total tally has risen to 8704, which include 5166 in Kashmir and 3538 in Jammu.

The officials said that 816 infected patients have recovered and discharged from the hospital during the past 24 hours, including 404 from Kashmir and 405 from Jammu division. With this, the total- number of recovered patients has reached to 77288, which include 46227 from Kashmir, and 31061 from Jammu division.

Out of the total 19, 78, 626 tests results available, a total of 87, 364 results have been turned positive, while all remaining have been reported negative, said the officials.

The officials added that, J&K currently has 8704 active positive- cases, in which 5166 are from Kashmir, and 3538 from Jammu.

