LeT’s IED expert killed in Anantnag gunfight: Police

Srinagar: Police on Saturday said that a militant killed in an encounter at Larnoo area of Anantnag district today morning has been identified as Lashkar-e-Toiba’s IED expert from Pakistan.
The gunfight between government forces and a militant erupted after a cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 19RR and 164Bn CRPF.
A police spokeperson said that during firefight a militant identified as Nasir alias Shakeel Saab alias Shak Bhai, a Category A militant and an IED expert affiliated with LeT outfit was killed.
