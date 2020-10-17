LeT associate held in south Kashmir’s Pampore, booked under UAPA: Police

PAMPORE: A militant associate of the Lashkar e Toiba outfit has been arrested in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.

Police said that the arrested militants associate identified as Haris Sharif Rather a resident of Zaffran Colony Pampore was involved in providing shelter, logistics “and other support” to the LeT militants as well as in transporting of arms and ammunition in Pampore, Khrew and Kakapora areas of the south Kashmir district.

It further said that “incriminating material” has been recovered from him.

A case under relevant sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act has been registered in Police Station Pampore in this regard while further investigation is going on, police said.

