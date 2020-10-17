Arms, ammo recovered from hideout in Awantipora: Police

AWANTIPORA: Police on Friday claimed to have busted a militant hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition including explosives in south Kashmir’s Awantipora village.
Based on credible input regarding presence of militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba in the nursery area of Kawani village in Awantipora near river Jehlum bank, Police, Army’s 55 RR and 185 Battalion CRPF launched a search operation on Friday morning. During searches, an underground hideout of LeT was busted and destroyed, a police officer told Kashmir Reader.
Incriminating material and a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition were recovered from the hideout. It includes one pistol, one magazine, 2091 rounds of AK-47 and three grenades.