6 OGWs involved in highway attacks arrested: Police

Srinagar: Six militant associates who had provided shelter, transportation and carried out recce of government force deployments during a series of attacks on the outskirts of Srinagar and Budgam were arrested, police said on Friday.
Addressing a presser, Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar alongside DIG central Kashmir and SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal said that police were also able to seize six vehicles used to carry out the attacks.
The attacks which occurred from August 14 till October 15 were carried out on the highway under the jurisdiction of Police Station Nowgam and Chadoora.
Several investigating teams under the supervision of DIG CKR and SSP Srinagar were constituted and technical as well as human intelligence employed lead to some suspects involved in these attacks. “Subsequently, the teams launched a series of raids in Chadoora Budgam, Nowgam & other areas of Srinagar and picked up around a dozen suspects for questioning,” police said.
Police were able to arrest six militant associates who aided militants in carrying out attacks.
The location of the house was also ascertained where the militants involved in the attacks were hiding at Srinagar’s Barzulla.
