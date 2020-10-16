SSB trooper who absconded from Budgam camp arrested in Rajouri

Srinagar: A SSB trooper, who had “absconded” along with a magazine of his service rifle from a camp in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Tuesday has been apprehended by police in Manjkote area of District Rajouri.

Official sources said that the trooper Altaf Hussain was apprehended by police from his native district along with ammunition which he had taken away from Nagam camp of Chadoora.

He said a case has been registered in Manjkote Police Station in this regard and investigation have been taken up.

Its pertinent to mention that Commandant of the 14th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) had also made a communication to police station Chadoora after the the constable identified as Altaf Hussain (110734231) son of Alam Din of Rehan Koteranka Rajouri had absconded from the camp at Nagam at around 2115 hours on October 13. (GNS)

