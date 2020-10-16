Militant caught alive, SPO escapes from Chadoora gunfight site

Srinagar: A militant was apprehended during a gunfight in Chadoora area of Central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that one militant was caught alive during firefight in Chadoora along with an AK-47 rifle.

He was associate of deserted SPO who three days backs fled from the SOG camp Chadoora with 2 AK-47 rifles, he added.

As per the sources the arrested militant has been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Bhat of Chadoora, who had recently joined the militancy.

Meanwhile SPO Altaf Hassan managed to escape from encounter site during gunfight. GNS

Earlier, According to the reports reaching GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 55 RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Chadoora .

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. GNS

