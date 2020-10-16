IUST celebrates World Food Day 2020

Awantipora: Department of Food Technology, Islamic University of Science and
Technology (IUST) on Friday celebrated World Food Day (WFD) 2020 with the theme “Grow,
Nourish, Sustain. Together” during which various events were organized through online mode.
World Food Day is globally celebrated every year on 16 th October in honor of the foundation
day of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945.
Dean Research, IUST, Prof Haroon R Naik,l on the occasion highlighted the importance of this day in light of
Food Waste Management which has become the worldwide issue. He also stressed on Go
Green concept of sustainability.
The event included Quiz Competition, Food-O-Graphy, Poster Competition, and Innovative
Solutions which attracted around 400 participants from all over India. The finalists in
each category shall be awarded with exciting prizes and e-certificates shall be awarded to all
the participants.
The event was coordinated by Coordinator Food Testing Laboratory (FTL), Dr. B. N. Dar, Dr H.
A. Makroo and S. A. Khan from Deptt. of Food Technology, IUST Dean School of Engineering
& Technology, Prof. A. H. Moon, expressed his desire to have such types of programmes in
future also. Head, Department of Food Technology thanked Vice Chancellor IUST and Project
Coordinator TEQIP-III, Prof A H Moon for their continuous support in conducting such events.
