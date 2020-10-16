Holds 2-day webinar on‘Translation in 21st Century’

Srinagar: A two-day national-level webinar on ‘Translation in the 21st Century’ concluded at the University of Kashmir.

More than 100 faculty members and research scholars from different parts of the country attended the webinar titled “Translation in the 21st Century: Issues and Perspectives”, organised by the varsity’s Department of Linguistics in collaboration with the Grand Academic Portal (GAP).

KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir was the chief guest at the inaugural session, while Prof Lily Want, Dean School of Arts, Languages and Literature, was the keynote speaker.

Prof Aejaz Mohammed Sheikh, Regional Director, GAP, briefed the participants about the objectives of the webinar, and Prof Aadil Amin Kak, Head, Department of Linguistics formally welcomed the guests.

In her keynote address, Prof Want elaborated on different aspects of translation and its interdisciplinary nature.

Dr Javaid Aziz Bhat proposed a vote of thanks at the inaugural function, which followed by technical sessions during which eminent professors from different academic institutions in the country delivered their lectures, while scholars presented their papers.

Dean Research at KU, Prof Shakil A Romshoo, was the chief guest at the valedictory ceremony, while Prof Preety Oza, CEO, Grand Academic Portal, was the guest of honour. Prof Preety briefed the participants about the GAP and its academic activities.

Prof Ramshoo commended the Department of Linguistics for holding the webinar on a “very vital theme”. He assured university’s researchers of his full support in their research endeavours.

