Former militant shot at, injured in Pulwama

Anantnag: A former militant was shot at and injured by unidentified gunmen in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.
The victim has been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Kakapora. A senior police official from the area confirmed that the former militant was shot at around 6:45 pm.
“He was walking towards his home when the militants opened fire at him near the local J&K Bank,” the police official said.
He was immediately rushed to the hospital and then to Pulwama district hospital in a critical condition , the official said.
Following the incident, a cache of government forces cordoned off the area and searches were being carried out to try and nab the attackers.
